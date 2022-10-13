The following list is compiled from reports to law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• William Aubrey, 44, of the 500 block of Hathaway Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Cash worth $2,000 and a fanny pack, checks, credit cards and a passport were reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked in the 1900 block of West Parrish Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Charles W. Nelson, 39, of Utica was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Paul A. Smith, 51, of the 1700 block of Fogle Road was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
