The following list is compiled from reports to law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Robert L. Howell, 40, of the 800 block of West 13th Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Donald J. Rapier, 30, of Hawesville was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Kerry E. Wadley, 41, of the 1700 block of Wickland Court was charged Thursday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• An unknown amount of property was reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 700 block of Sycamore Street.
• A Ford F-350 worth $102,000 was reported stolen Wednesday from the Grimes Avenue Transfer Station, 2129 Grimes Ave. A fence sustained $2,000 in damage during the theft.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Marty A. Jarboe, 41, of Hawesville was charged Thursday with driving under the influence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unknown).
