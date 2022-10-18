The following list is compiled from reports to law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Onri M. Ayres, 44, of the 2200 block of McFarland Avenue was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jorohn W. Johnson, 41, of the 400 block of West Ninth Street was charged Sunday with theft of a motor vehicle registration plate and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Ted K. London II, 48, of Lacey’s Springs, Alabama, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• A DVR of undetermined value was reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home in the 0-100 of Colonial Court.
• A mountain bicycle worth $900 was reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home in the 400 block of West Eighth Street.
• A mailed package containing clothing worth $21 was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 2400 block of West 10th Street.
• A Jack-o-Lantern statute worth $3,000 sustained vandalism damage Saturday at Lil Bit Sassy, 125 West Second St.
• A Toyota Corolla worth $8,000 was reported stolen Sunday from the 3500 block of Placid Place.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Sarah A. Howson, 42, of the 2100 block of Old Cabin Road was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Adam K. Roseberry, 51, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Cash worth $100 and other items were reported stolen Sunday in a burglar at Gimme A 5, 3028 Kentucky 144.
• Window air conditioner units were reported stolen Sunday in a burglary in the 5900 block of Macedonia Road.
