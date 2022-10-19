The following list is compiled from reports to law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Michael W. Cronin, 51, of the 200 block of Keystone Court was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Rickey D. McCarley, 57, homeless, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and failure to comply with the sex offender registry.
• Muhandarneil Z. Nard-Everett, 23, of the 3900 block of Hawthorne Drive was charged Monday with second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
• A license plate was reported stolen Saturday from the 2500 block of West Second Street.
• A Chevrolet Traverse sustained vandalism damage Monday while parked in the 600 block of West Second Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Sterling C. O’Neal, 30, of Calhoun was charged Tuesday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
