The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jenna L. Roberts, 35, homeless, was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (meth).
• Christopher N. Carpenter, 61, of the 4700 Towne Square Court, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Mark A. Turner, 32, of the 2200 block of Arlington Park Boulevard, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
• Scott A. Hofmann, 33, of the 8400 block of State Route 405 in Maceo, was charged Friday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and first-degree wanton endangerment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.