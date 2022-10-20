The following list is compiled from reports to law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Shawn J. Reed, 50, of the 3100 block of Brent Gray Trace was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A juvenile was charged Monday with possession of a handgun by a minor.
• Three laptop computers, power tools, phone chargers and batteries worth $4,164 were stolen Wednesday in a burglary at Ohio Valley Ag, 2740 West Second St.
• A handgun worth $750 was reported stolen Tuesday from the Owensboro Sportscenter, 1300 Hickman Ave. Reports say the theft is believed to have taken place on September 25.
• Approximately 5,000 baseball cards worth $500 were reported stolen Tuesday in a burglary at a rental storage facility in the 2200 block of West Second Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Candice N. Leisure, 38, of the 230 block of Keenland Parkway was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Suneesh Mathew, 39, of the 3300 block of Fenmore Street was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Prescription drugs were reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle in the 4100 block of Bluestem Drive.
• Tools were reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 200 block of St. Anthony Road.
• A TV stand and car stereo speakers were reported stolen Tuesday from a rental storage facility in the 3800 block of Vincent Station Road.
