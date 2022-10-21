The following list is compiled from reports to law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Tyler A. Crabtree, 30, of the 900 block of Conway Avenue was charged Wednesday with theft of identify.
• Shawn J. Reed, 50, of the 3100 block of Brent Gray Trace was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A backpack, laptop computer, calculator, college textbooks, binder, a credit card and personal documents were reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 2100 block of Churchill Court.
• Cash worth $170 was reported stolen in a Wednesday robbery in the 1000 block of Pennbrooke Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A vehicle sustained over $1,000 in vandalism damage when a substance, possibly sugar or salt, was poured into the engine compartment Wednesday in the 2200 block of Eastland Drive. The damage is believed to have occurred between October 14 and October 16.
• A trailer containing folding chairs, tables, a microwave oven and various decorations was reported stolen Wednesday from the 12100 block of Vertrees Road.
• A mailed package containing air fresheners and other items worth $24 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 2200 block of Eastland Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.