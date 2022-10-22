The following list is compiled from reports to law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Hunter L. Peay, 25, of the 0-100 block of Woodford Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).
• A juvenile was charged Thursday with first-degree rape (victim under age 12).
• A lawn mower, tools, paint and paint brushes and sticks and power cords were reported stolen in an Oct. 16 burglary at a home in the 1500 block of East 19th Street.
• Nonprescription drugs were reported stolen Wednesday from CVS, 3311 Kentucky 54.
• A PlayStation 5 worth $750 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 2700 block of Flamingo Avenue.
Kentucky State Police
• Kelly M. Millay, 51, of Lewisport was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
