The following list is compiled from reports to law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Three handguns worth $915 were reported stolen Oct. 17 from a home in the 1300 block of West Seventh Street.
• A trailer, tools, power tools, construction supplies and other items worth $3,348 were reported stolen Oct. 17 from the 5200 block of Frederica Street.
• An air compressor worth $130 was reported stolen Thursday during a burglary in the 3100 block of Burlew Boulevard.
• Drinking glasses and an urn were reported stolen Thursday in a burglary in the 2700 block of West 10th Street.
• A shopvac, an air compressor, power tools, hand tools and a cooler were reported stolen Thursday from the 5300 block of Old Hartford Road.
• A Dodge Ram worth $10,000 was reported stolen Friday from the 2600 block of Frederica Street.
• A purse, credit cards, cash, two cell phones and keys were reported stolen Friday from a home in the 1000 block of West Parrish Avenue.
• A motor scooter worth $1,300 was reported stolen Saturday from the 2000 block of East 22nd Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A home sustained vandalism damage Sunday in the 7800 block of Kentucky 1389.
• A motor scooter was reported stolen Saturday from the 200 block of Carter Road.
