The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
Naomi S. Foster, 34, of the 1600 block of Ohio Street was charged Tuesday with third-degree assault (inmate or corrections officer).
A Kia Sorento worth $12,699 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 3100 block of Deer Trail.
A home sustained damage Tuesday when it was struck by gunfire in the 3700 block of Haywood Court.
Traffic accidents
Two vehicles collided at 4:16 p.m. Monday on Booth Avenue near Elm Street. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Pamela R. Jones, 67, of the 2400 block of West Fifth Street and a car driven by Patrice Sabiti, 20, of the 4000 block of Maxwell Road. Jones was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Two vehicles collided at 6:50 p.m. Oct. 20 on New Hartford Road near Veach Road. They were a car driven by Christopher D. Estes, 44, of Hartford and a sport utility vehicle driven by Sue C. Harris, 79, of Hartford. Harris was transported to OHRH, where she was listed Wednesday in good condition.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Gina R. Draper, 45, of the 4600 block of Springlane Drive was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.
• A tire was reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked in the 1800 block of Monarch Avenue.
• A motor scooter was reported stolen Tuesday from the 4300 block of Veach Road.
Kentucky State Police
Richard M. McRath, 38, of the 2100 block of Churchill Drive was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine).
Ariana G. Rowan, 18, of the 400 block of West Legion Boulevard was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine).
Stephanie L. Van Meter, 18, of Spottsville was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine).
Corey L. Pruitt, 35, homeless, was charged Tuesday with failure to comply with the sex offender registry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.