The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
Jason D. Myatt, 38, of Maceo was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Angela M. Coomes, 50, of the 600 block of East Byers Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Michael D. Horton, 29, of the 1300 block of Allen Street was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
Jason S. Hickey, 51, of the 200 block of Castlen Street was charged Wednesday with second-degree assault.
Daniel P. McIntyre, 59, of the 300 block of East Main Street was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
Tabitha Williams, 42, of the 1400 block of Alexander Avenue was charged Wednesday with second-degree terroristic threatening.
Naomi Foster, 36, homeless, was charged Wednesday with theft of mail matter.
A juvenile was charged Monday with second-degree terroristic threatening.
Robert D. Likens, 49, of the 3400 block of New Hartford Road was charged Wednesday with first-degree sexual abuse (victim under age 12).
A Dodge Ram worth $5,000 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 1100 block of East 15th Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
Kenneth E. Coleman, 45, of Yellville, Arkansas, was charged Wednesday with first-degree criminal mischief.
Matthew S. Perryman, 44, of the 3200 block of Majestic Prince Drive was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
A mail box sustained vandalism damage Wednesday in the 5000 block of Veach Road.
