The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Steven B. Mattingly Jr., 42, of the 6200 block of U.S. 60 West, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence
• Tammy S. Staples, 46, of the 1900 block of Concord Terrace was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Juan Valaquez, 27, no address listed, was charged Sunday with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and driving under the influence.
Kentucky State Police
• Donald J. Rapier, 30, of the 1000 block of West Parrish Avenue was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and driving under the influence.
