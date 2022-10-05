The following list is compiled from reports to law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• April Ann D. Reece, 43, of the 2000 block of Ghee Avenue was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree promoting contraband.
• Ontario D. Maddox, 43, of the 1000 block of East 19th Street was charged with driving under the influence.
• Nathan D. Allen, 29, of the 1100 block of Hall Street was charged Monday with third-degree arson.
• Michael E. Mayfield, 64, of the 1000 block of Venable Avenue was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• James G. Howard Jr., 51, of the 1000 block of Venable Avenue was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Lisa M. Miller, 51, of the 1000 block of Venable Avenue was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Tools worth $2,100 were reported stolen Monday from a construction site in the 700 block of West Second Street.
• A trailer worth $5,000 was reported stolen Oct. 1 from the 2300 block of West Fifth Street.
• Tools worth $600 were reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 1600 block of Griffith Avenue. The home also sustained $1,000 in vandalism damage.
• Mail was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 1300 block of West First Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jeremy A. Anthony, 32, of the 6900 block of Kris Avenue was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Gregory A. Ferguson, 24, of the 4700 block of Windy Hollow Road was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Billy J. Rhineburger, 39, of the 2100 block of Churchill Drive was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.
• Christian D. Texas, 33, of the 2300 block of Carter Road was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and driving under the influence.
Kentucky State Police
• Joni L. Anderson, 61, of Philpot, was charged Monday with driving under the influence and theft of a motor vehicle registration plate.
