The following list is compiled from reports to law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Melissa J. Wilson, 41, of the 200 block of Industrial Drive was charged Tuesday with third-degree assault (police or probation officer).
• James A. McGuffin, 29, of Columbia was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Laura A. Freet, 52, of the 600 block of West Byers Avenue was charged Tuesday with third-degree burglary.
• Brooklyn L. Johnson, 21, of the 1100 block of Werner Avenue was charged Monday with fraudulent use of a credit card over $1,000.
• Kyle P. Baumer, 42, homeless, was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A trailer, power washer, power tools, hand tools, concrete and rubber concrete stamps worth $8,080 were reported stolen Tuesday from the 1700 block of Thistle Court.
• A iPhone 11 Pro Max was reported stolen Monday from Dollar General, 1260 Carter Road.
• Tools and drills worth $5,000 were reported stolen Tuesday from the 2000 block of Leitchfield Road.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Shayla J. Pierce, 23, homeless, was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A trailer was reported stolen Tuesday from the 4500 block of Countryside Drive.
