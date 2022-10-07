The following list is compiled from reports to law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Darren R. Simpson, 29, of the 1900 block of Prince Avenue was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $10,000.
• Todd J. Tolson, 54, of the 600 block of West Byers Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Keylo S. Brown, 28, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Austin K. Damron, 25, of the 1600 block of Park Dale Drive was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Krystal G. McLimore, 40, of the 0-100 block of Colonial Court was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A vehicle sustained $5,000 in damage Wednesday in a suspected arson in the 700 block of East 19th Street.
• A Honda Pilot worth $4,000 was reported stolen Wednesday from Instant Auto Sales, 624 West Fourth St.
• A rape was reported Wednesday on Cedar Street. Reports say the victim was raped by an acquaintance.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Benjamin J. Poynter, 50, of the 3200 block of Old Hartford Road was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Four vehicles sustained vandalism Wednesday when their windows were broken in a fenced-in lot in the 7100 block of Kentucky
81.
• A vehicle sustained vandalism damage when its windows were broken Wednesday in the 600 block of Roy Wells Road.
• Tools were reported stolen from a vehicle Wednesday in the 3800 block of Bourdeaux Loop.
