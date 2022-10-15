The following list is compiled from reports to law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Dakota E. Burroughs, 24, of the 500 block of Crittenden Street was charged Thursday with first-degree strangulation.
• E-cigs worth $3,000 were reported stolen Thursday from VapTronics, 1741 Scherm Road.
• A Dodge Charger sustained $1,000 in vandalism damage Thursday in the 1900 block of Tamarack Road.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Tyler J. Glover, 22, of the 800 block of Cedar Street was charged Friday with first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree fleeing/evading police (on foot) and first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.