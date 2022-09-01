The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Liberty Belcher, 18, of the 2000 block of East 22nd Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opioids) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Simon B. Aguilar-Perez, 28, of the 800 block of East 18th Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree strangulation.
• Jewelry and credit cards worth $1,200 were reported stolen Tuesday from the 200 block of Castlen Street.
• A bicycle worth $1,000 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 800 block of Jackson Street.
