The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• An unknown amount of property was taken Wednesday in a burglary in the 100 block of Frederica Street.
• A laptop computer, tools, power tools and batteries were reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle in the 2500 block of Allen Street.
• Stereo speakers, an air compressor and tools were reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle in the 3900 block of Frederica Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Troy S. Lyons, 45, of the 6900 block of Leslie Lane, was charged Wednesday with tampering with physical evidence.
• Demonta M. Wilson, 28, of Hopkinsville, was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking (firearm).
Kentucky State Police
• Jordan D. Alllgood 35, of the 3900 block of Krystal Lane, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Jonathan R. Hazelwood, 39, of the 1900 block of Tim Tam Court, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
