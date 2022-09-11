The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jimmie R. Gambrel, 49, of the 2100 block of Reid Road, was charged Friday with receiving stolen property $1,000 < $10,000 and receiving stolen property $10,000 or more.
• William C. Arant, 18, of the 400 block of Oak Street in Island, was charged Saturday with receiving stolen property (firearm) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified).
• Nissa M. Griffin, 31, of the 600 block of Crittenden Street, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Brian K. Nugent, 43, of the 1300 block of Carter Road, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Timothy D. Bratcher, 42, of the 1500 block of Hathaway Street, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
