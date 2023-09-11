The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Liam K. S. Winters, 27, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street, was charged Saturday with second-degree possession of a forged instrument.
• Stacy R. Castillo, 50, of the 700 block of Breckenridge Street, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Alexander Hernandez-Murillo, 21, of the 2700 block of West Ninth Street, was charged Sunday with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
• Eluogio Rios, 24, of the 600 block of Chuck Gray Court, was charged Sunday with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
• Harvey Gilliam, 50, of the 1000 block of Jackson Street, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Michael Robertson, 37, of the 5800 block of State Route 351 East in Henderson, was charged Sunday with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Kentucky State Police
• Jennifer L. Riggs, 37, of the 12900 block of Fullenwider Road in Lewisport, was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a substance.
• Jeremy L. Hudson, 32, of the 8400 block of North County Road in Chrisney, Indiana, was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance.
