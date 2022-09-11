The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
Perry L. Blevins, 47, of the 2100 block of Churchhill Drive, was charged Saturday with theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting $1,000 < $10,000.
Ashton D. Walls, 25, of the 1800 block of West Seventh Street, was charged Saturday with second-degree assault — domestic violence.
Felicia R. Fullenwider, 31, of the 2200 block of Reid Road, was charged Sunday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance — second offense (meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and second-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
Damian M. Estes, 25, of the 1000 block of West Third Street, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense (meth).
Steven Oost, 44, of the 300 block of Clay Street, was charged Sunday with first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree rape with victim less than 12 years of age.
