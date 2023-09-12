The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Ricardo Gonzalez, 23, of Matin, Tennessee, was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
• Wesley J. Ritchie, 18, of the 2900 block of Wesleyan Park Drive, was charged Monday with second-degree strangulation.
• Linda M. Decker, 24, of the 100 block of Maple Street, was charged Monday with first-degree criminal mischief.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Patrick A. Johnson, 57, of the 1200 block of West 2nd Street, was charged Monday with third-degree burglary.
• Scott E. Campbell, 39, of the 2100 block of Arlington Park Boulevard, was charged Monday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
Kentucky State Police
• James D. Carter II, 38, of the 2900 block of Arizona Court, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.