The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Stanley G. Basham, 40, of Bee Spring, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and theft of parts from vehicle over $1,000.
• Kimberly M. Bronson, 56, of Mt. Carmel, Illinois was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).
• Mateo Carmelo, 32, of the 600 block of Greenbriar Street was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Corilee L. Hester Adams, 30, of the 6800 block of Kentucky 2830 was charged Sunday with first-degree promoting contraband.
• Frances C. Kime, 28, of Greenville was charged Monday with theft of identity.
• Joshua S. McCarty, 45, of the 7400 block of Curdsville Delaware Road was charged Sunday with first-degree strangulation.
• Robert G. Saltsman, 50, of Bee Spring, was charged Monday with theft of parts from vehicle (over $1,000) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• A wallet, $250 in cash and clothing were reported stolen Sunday in the 1600 block of Triplett Street.
• A home was struck by multiple rounds of gunfire at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Sutherland Avenue. No one was injuries in the incident.
• A riding lawn mower worth $3,000 was reported stolen Sunday from the 400 block of Wing Avenue.
• A vape pen worth $67.99 was reported stolen Sunday in a burglary at E-Cig Source, 3120 Kentucky 54.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Sara Morrison, 39, of Grandview, Indiana was charged Monday with first-degree criminal mischief.
• A burglary was reported Sunday at a home in the 700 block of Sycamore. Reports say the victim said a man put a knife to his throat and stole his bicycle.
Kentucky State Police
• Madison K. Jones, 20, of the 1600 block of Manor Court was charged Sunday with receiving goods by fraud over $1,000.
• Henry L. Kellems, 39, of the 1500 block of West First Street was charged Sunday with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree fleeing/evading police (on foot), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces, second offense).
