The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Steven A. Case, 36, of the 1900 block of Tamarack Road, was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• A Ford Focus worth $5,000 was reported stolen Thursday from the 1700 block of East Fourth Street.
• A wallet, cash worth $53, a driver license, credit cards and a debit card were reported stolen Sunday from Sam’s Club, 5240 Frederica St.
• A Kia Soul sustained damage when a side window and the ignition system were damaged Sunday in the 0-100 block of Woodford Avenue.
• A Nissan Altima worth $5,000 was reported stolen Monday from the 2200 block of Belmont Drive.
• A riding lawn mower worth $1,500 was reported stolen Monday the 1000 block of Leitchfield Road.
• Fragrances worth $4,433 were reported stolen Monday from Ulta Beauty, 5241 Frederica St.
• A rape was reported Tuesday on McFarland Avenue.
• Various items, including televisions, a jewelry box, jewelry, about 15 pairs of tennis shoes, fishing poles, a wallet, personal documents and a survival pack were reported stolen Monday from multiple units at a rental storage facility in the 2700 block of West Fourth Street.
• A Cadillac DTS worth $6,000 was reported stolen Sunday from the 2300 block of West 10th Street.
• An unknown amount of property was reported stolen Sunday during a burglary at Towne Square Mall, 5000 Frederica St.
• An incident of sexual abuse was reported Sunday at a convenience store in the 1400 block of West Second Street.
• A firearm discharge was reported Monday on Tamarack Road near Gemini Drive. No injuries were reported.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen September 1 in the 3900 block of Frederica Street.
• A Kayak worth $1,250 was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 2500 block of New Hartford Road.
• A smart phone worth $450 was reported stolen Friday from Walmart, 3151 Kentucky 54.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Friday from the 3400 block of Frederica Street.
• A Hyunda Sonata worth $7,500 was reported stolen Saturday from the 1700 block of Shawnee Drive.
• A Chevrolet Equinox, a Honda Civic, a Mitsubishi Eclipse, a Mazda Tribute and a Chevrolet Express sustained vandalism damage Saturday while parked at Ell-Bee Towing, 1905 West Fifth St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Dylan R. Clark 27, of Philpot, was charged Tuesday with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.
• James S. Hall, 48, of the 2500 block of Old Hartford Road, was charged Monday with fraudulent firearms transaction.
• A trailer sustained damage in a suspected arson Monday evening in the 400 block of Reid Road. The incident is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.