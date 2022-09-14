The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A juvenile was charged Sunday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• A GMC Savannah worth $20,000 was reported stolen Monday from the 2800 block of West Parrish Avenue.
• An attempted robbery was reported Monday in the 1800 block of Frederica Street. Reports say three suspects were involved, and one presented a handgun before fleeing.
• A Dodge Ram worth $1,500 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 2100 block of Churchill Court.
• A shooting was reported Sunday in the 1200 block of West Seventh Street. Reports say a person was struck, and received non-life threatening injuries. An occupied home was struck, but no one inside was injured.
• An unknown amount of property was reported stolen Saturday in burglary in the 1700 block of Scherm Road.
• A trailer worth $3,000 was reported stolen Monday from the 1600 block of Moseley Street.
Kentucky State Police
• Kenneth A. Caudill, 35, of Richland, Indiana was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Jakob A. Crabtree, 25, of San Antonio, Texas was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
