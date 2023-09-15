The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Mark T. Burks, 69, of the 1000 block of West Byers Avenue, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone).
• A juvenile was charged Wednesday with possession of material depicting a sexual performance by a minor over age 12 and distribution of material portraying a sexual performance by a minor over age 12.
• Two iPhones and two iPads worth $200 were reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 4600 block of Towne Square Court.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Shellie N. Schmitt, 41, of Smyrna, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence and theft of identity.
