The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Clay K. Kennedy, 46, of the 1300 block of Tamarack Road, was charged Thursday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
• April N. Gray, 26, of the 600 block of Wing Avenue, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Tyler R. English 26, of the 2100 block of Summer Walk, was charged Wednesday with fraudulent firearms transaction.
• A catalytic converter worth $1,500 was reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 200 block of West Warwick Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Cameron R. Thomas, 18, of the 3800 block of Pine Lake Court was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $10,000 and second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
• A Dodge Ram pickup truck, keys and a wallet were reported stolen Thursday from the 6400 block of Valley Brook Trace. The vehicle was recovered.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle in the 3200 block of Kentucky 554.
