The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Joseph K. Mayfield, 42, of the 3700 block of Hawthorne Drive was charged Sunday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• An unknown amount of property was reported stolen Sunday in a strong-arm robbery in the 3100 block of Kentucky 54.
• A storage shed worth $6,000 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 1700 block of Monarch Avenue.
• A moped worth $1,200 was reported stolen Saturday from the 700 block of Scherm Road.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Alisha A. Quertermous, 29, of Evansville was charged Sunday with theft by unlawful taking (firearm) and theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.
• A wallet was reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked in the 10500 of U.S. 431.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.