The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Paula Dean-Michaletti, 52, of the 1600 block of West Fourth Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Michael E. Hines, 22, of the 1300 block of West Seventh Street was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking (firearm).
• A mailed package containing a children’s tablet worth $168 was reported stolen Monday from the 200 block of Heartwood Court.
• A robbery was reported Monday in the 1800 block of Chesterfield Drive. The victim told officers he and an acquaintance got into an altercation. The acquaintance, who was armed with a handgun, assaulted and tied up the victim and stole a wedding band, cell phone, clothing and a Chrysler 200. The vehicle was worth $10,000. The incident is still under investigation.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Cash worth $1,000 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 2600 block of Circle Drive.
• A cell phone was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 5000 block of Grandview Drive.
• A John Deere Gator was reported stolen Monday from the 5500 block of Kentucky 81.
• A clock, jewelry, tools, a car key, a wallet, figurines, a shoe, a picture frame and other items were reported stolen Monday from a home in the 400 block of Reid Road.
Kentucky State Police
• Timothy D. Fullerton, 23, of the 2100 block of Arlington Park Drive was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
