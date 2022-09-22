The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Eric M. Clouse, 30, of the 1700 block of Monarch Avenue was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.
• Thomas Towery, 34, homeless, was charged Tuesday with first-degree strangulation, first-
degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and second-degree burglary.
• A handgun worth $250 was reported stolen Monday from the 2500 block of Arbor Terrace.
• A trailer worth $1,200 was reported stolen Sept. 15 from the 2000 block of Lexington Avenue.
• A trailer worth $2,000 was reported stolen Monday from the 800 block of George Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Stephanie L. Shouse, 46, of the 700 block of West Third Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A burglary was reported
Tuesday in the 900 block of West
Petit Road. Reports say it was unknown if anything was taken in the burglary.
Kentucky State Police
• Ronald L. Wolf, 57, of the 1300 block of Kentucky 279 South was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and driving under the influence.
