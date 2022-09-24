The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Terry L. Johnson, 61, homeless, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Three vehicles sustained vandalism damage when they were shot Thursday in the 800 block of East 14th Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Ah Du La, 24, no address, was charged Friday with first-degree criminal mischief and theft of contents from a vehicle.
Kentucky State Police
• Guber B. Gorostieta, 39, of Utica was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
