The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Anthony Stewart, 39, of the 1900 block of Chesterfield Drive was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking (firearm).
• A juvenile was charged Friday with third-degree assault (police or probation officer) and receiving stolen property over $1,000.
• Mailed packages containing a watch band and a Halloween costume worth $20 were reported stolen Monday from a home in the 500 block of West Byers Avenue. The costume was recovered.
• A mailed package containing a laptop computer worth $250 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 2400 block of Keenland Parkway.
• A Ford Expedition worth $13,000 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 2500 block of Nelson Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Damian S. Bullock, 27, of Rumsey was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.
• A vehicle sustained vandalism damage when it was scratched with keys Monday in the 800 block of Commerce Drive.
