The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Trevor A. Elliott, 25, of the 3200 block of Allen Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree strangulation.
• Hector G. Rico, 22, homeless, was charged Tuesday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.
• Matthew I. Lopez, 30, of the 1400 block of Jackson Street was charged Tuesday with theft of mail matter.
• Richard D. Martin II, 42, of the 6700 block of Kentucky 2830 was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and driving under the influence.
• General merchandise worth $1,370 was reported stolen Monday from Walmart, 3151 Kentucky 54.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Oscar Hernandez-Gomez, 20, of the 100 block of Tamarack Road was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Christina L. Wilkerson, 37, of the 2100 block of Village Run was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Building materials were reported stolen Tuesday from a construction site in the 5500 block of Spring Valley Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.