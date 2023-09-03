The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• James F. Moore Jr., 55, homeless, was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine).
• Isiah D. Bradshaw, 21, of Russellville, was charged Friday with third-degree rape.
• Terron D. White, 36, of the 2000 block of Barron Drive, was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
• Byringiro Gentil, 30, unknown address, was chagred Friday with first-degree strangulation.
• Jennifer A. Rock, 38, of the 5400 block of Pilimco Court, was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
• Robert J. Young, 38, of the 2500 block of East Cloverdale Drive, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Kentucky State Police
• Jesse R. Craig, 26, of the 1100 block of Burlew Boulevard, was charged Friday with first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle).
