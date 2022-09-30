The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Tylen Terry, 20, of the 1000 block of East Byers Avenue was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Jason W. Wood, 42, homeless, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.
• A body massager and a drill were reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 9400 block of Railroad Street.
• A Honda Rebel motorcycle was reported stolen Wednesday from the 9400 block of Kelly Cemetery Road.
• Prescription drugs were reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle in that ran out of gas on Kentucky 144.
• Cash worth $1,000 and two credit cards were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 6800 bock of Valley Brook Trace.
Kentucky State Police
• Samual T. Jackson, 32, of Henderson was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.