The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Joseph D. Anthony, 52, homeless in Pineville, was charged Saturday with theft by deception including cold checks with a value above $1,000.
• Alan G. Payne, 43, of Hall Street, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Keelee S. House-Wheatley, 21, of the 4400 block of Cool Springs Cove, was charged Saturday for probation violation for felony offense.
• Jason W. Wood, 43, of the 600 block of Wing Avenue, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and probation violation for felony offense.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
• Thomas Burden, 66, of the 3200 block of Wandering Lane, was charged Sunday with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a substance.
