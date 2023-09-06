The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A debit card was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 2000 block of Lancaster Avenue.
• Power tools and batteries worth $1,500 were reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the 400 block of East 20th Street.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle in the 3000 block of Deer Trail.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A vehicle sustained damage when a side window was broken during a burglary Monday in the 2000 block of McCulloch Avenue. Nothing was stolen in the incident.
• A Kia Soul was reported stolen Monday from the 2000 block of Hughes Avenue.
• Several mailboxes sustained vandalism damage Sunday in the 6300 block of Masonville-Habit Road.
• A chainsaw and a metal detector were reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 9200 block of Stanley-Birk City Road. The chainsaw was recovered.
• A laptop computer, make-up, headphones, ear buds and a backpack worth $3,350 were stolen, and clothing sustained vandalism damage when bleach was poured on them Sunday in the 3900 block of Little Bluestem Drive.
• An attempted burglary was reported Saturday at a home in the 8500 block of Ward Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.