The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Matthew J. Rusher, 33, of Lake Station, Indiana, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Charles E. Rhoades, 45, of Philpot was charged Monday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• A vehicle sustained vandalism damage when windows were broken out sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning in the 1700 block of Parrish Plaza Drive.
• Power tools worth $2,000 were reported stolen Sunday in a burglary in the 1900 block of Griffith Place West.
• An adult electric tricycle worth $1,700 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 600 block of Clay Street.
• Drywall was damaged and a window was broken in a burglary reported Monday in the 600 block of Pennebrooke Avenue.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Friday from the 1400 block of Bowie Trail.
• An undetermined amount of items were reported stolen Saturday in a burglary in the 2300 block of Breckenridge Street.
• A purse, personal documents, a planner and prescription drugs were reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle in the 2500 block of Windsor Avenue.
• Two handguns and 2,500 rounds of ammunition worth $1,500 were reported stolen Sunday in a burglary in the 2200 block of East 19th Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Cody B. Wethington 25, of the 6900 block of Kentucky 56 was charged Monday with first-degree fleeing/evading police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.