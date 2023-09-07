The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Alicia N. Rodriguez, 34, of the 1600 block of West Third Street was charged Tuesday with theft of mail matter.
• Donte M. Washington, 31, of the 1200 block of Bowie Trail was charged Wednesday with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).
• Tools, cleaning supplies, painting supplies and storage totes worth $600 were reported stolen Sunday.
• A Dodge Durango worth $20,000 was reported stolen Tuesday from Top Line Auto Sales, 1011 East Fourth St.
• Merchandise worth $1,077 was reported stolen Tuesday from Walmart, 5031 Frederica St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Ivy Cirillo, 35, of the Little Bluestream Drive was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.
• Donald J. Rapier, 31, of Hawesville, was charged Wednesday with first-degree strangulation.
• An iPhone XR was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 500 block of Yelvington-Grandview Road. The phone was believed stolen on Aug. 23.
• A moped was reported stolen Tuesday from the 1100 block of Kentucky 1554.
