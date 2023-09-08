The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A juvenile was charged Wednesday with third-degree assault (police or probation officer) and third-degree assault (school employee or school volunteer).
• William I. Alexander, 26, of the 2100 block of Commanche Place was charged Wednesday with receiving stolen property over $10,000 and theft of a motor vehicle registration plate.
• Roger D. Brown, 59, of the 2500 block of Cravens Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree burglary and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Donald W. Wilson, 44, of the 2000 block of Keenland Parkway was charged Thursday with theft of identity.
• A washing machine and clothes dryer were reported stolen Tuesday in a burglary at a home in the 1400 block of Booth Avenue.
• A bicycle worth $348 and prescription drugs were reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 1000 block of West Seventh Street.
• A rape was reported Wednesday at a home on Center Street.
• Boxes of flooring worth $24,000 were reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 1400 block of Maple Avenue.
• Cash worth $3,500 and two laptop computers were reported stolen Wednesday in a burglary at a home in the 4100 block of Fogle Drive.
Traffic accidents
• A car sport utility vehicle driven by Ethan J. Keller, 28, of the 1400 block of Hickory Lane, struck a parked car and a building Wednesday at Don’s Consignment, 1700 Breckenridge Street. A second parked vehicle was damaged in the incident. Keller was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Johnathan A. Noffsinger, 18 of the 1500 block of West First Street was charged Thursday with first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree fleeing/evading police (on foot) and driving under the influence.
