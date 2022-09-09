The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A Jeep sustained $1,000 in vandalism damage Tuesday in the 1900 block of Tamarack Road.
• A Kia Optima worth $9,000 and a smart phone were reported stolen Tuesday from the 1300 block of East Ninth Street.
• Copper piping was stolen from a construction site Wednesday in the 600 block of Chuck Gray Court.
• A Ford F-150 worth $40,000 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 2000 block of Lancaster Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• James B. Havener, 44, of the 4400 block of West Yewells Landing was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Eli D. Wright, 25, of the 2400 block of Daviess Street was charged Thusday with first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse.
Kentucky State Police
• Jimkarlos Torres, 36, of Beaver Dam was charged Thursday with first-degree stalking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.