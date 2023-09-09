The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Floyd J. Lawrence Jr., 42, of the 600 block of Time Drive was charged Friday with first-degree rape.
• George K. Smith II, 45, of Tell City, was charged Thursday with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle), tampering with physical evidence, driving under the influence, first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (LSD).
• Daniel S. French, 43, homeless, was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $1,000.
• Brock A. Gant, 22, of the 3900 block of Kentucky 144 was charged Thursday with receiving stolen property over $1,000.
• Dorothy A. Horne-Brooks, 36, of the 800 block of Poindexter Street was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Matthew Kincaid, 38, of the 7100 block of Crooked Creek Road was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• A moped worth $285 was reported stolen Friday from the 200 block of East 20th Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Adam E. Bartley, 44, of the 5400 block of Greenbriar Street was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.