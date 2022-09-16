The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Mark A. Alexander, 32, of the 700 block of East Sixth Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree assault (police officer).
• An umbilical cord in a box was reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 2200 block of West Second Street.
• Two leaf blowers worth $400 were reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 1600 block of Tamarack Road.
• A scooter worth
$1,000 was reported stolen Sept. 9 in the 0-100 block of Dublin Lane.
• A Peterbilt heavy duty truck worth $15,000 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 1700 block of Ragu Drive.
• A Nissan Milan worth $2,500 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 1100 block of West Seventh Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Billy Taylor Jr., 39, of the 2000 block of Arlington Park Drive was charged Wednesday with failure to comply with the sex offender registry.
• Terrance G. Williams, 32, of the 100 block of Mallard Street was charged Thursday with failure to comply with the sex offender registry.
