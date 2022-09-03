The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jeffery D. Maysey, 38, of the 1700 block Antler Avenue was charged Friday with second-degree assault.
• Robert A. Marks, 47, of Livermore was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• John G. Garrett, 44, of the 1800 block of Triplett Street was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Austin P. Lanham, 25, of the 1600 block of East 20th Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Dawson L. Clark, 32, of the 3000 block of Quincy Court was charged Friday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• A juvenile was charged Thursday with second-degree burglary.
• Two video game systems and a electric bicycle worth $2,200 were reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 600 block of Pennbrooke Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Timisha B. Phelps, 27, of the 2700 block of McFarland Avenue was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
