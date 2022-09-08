The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• William C. Bruner, 29, of the 1800 block of West Third Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• April L. Rutherford, 32, of the 2400 block of West Eighth Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree fleeing/evading police.
• Cynthia Marsh, 30, of the 1600 block of Monarch Avenue was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• A juvenile was charged Monday with second-degree burglary.
• A moped worth $1,300 was reported stolen Monday from the 600 block of Chuck Gray Court.
• A metal bathroom door sustained $1,000 in vandalism damage Saturday at Smothers Park, 101 West Veterans Blvd.
• A trailer, a riding lawn mower, a self-propelled lawn mower, a weed eater and a leaf blower worth $5,450 were reported stolen Saturday from the 3100 block of Allen Street.
• A handgun worth $400 was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 2500 block of Windsor Avenue.
