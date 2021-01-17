The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Carlos M. Hagan, 43, of the 2400 block of West Seventh Street was charged Friday with first-degree burglary, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Aaron E. Villarreal, 32, of the 400 block of West Legion Boulevard was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Eldon R. Gilmore, 71, of the 7000 block of Kentucky 144 was charged Saturday with third-degree arson.
• Levi A. McKinney, 18, of the 4800 block of East Sixth Street was charged Friday with trafficking in marijuana (greater than five pounds).
