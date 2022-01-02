The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• John T. Beam, 22, of the 2500 block of Carryback Court was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Jennifer M. Matthews, 53, homeless, was charged Friday with third-degree assault (peace officer).
• Paul W. Warrenfeltz, 51, of the 100 block of Tennyson Drive was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Kentucky State Police
• Robin R. Otto, 48, of the 500 block of Hathaway Street was charged Friday with theft of identity.
