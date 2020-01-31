The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Nicholas D. Cheek, 32, of Nashville was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Charlie W. Calloway, 44, of the 500 block of St. Ann Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jeremy R. Cole, 27, of the 400 block of West Ninth Street was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking over $500 and third-degree burglary.
Traffic accidents
• A vehicle driven by Jamie R. Sowders, 39, of the 900 block of Piedmont Drive struck a pedestrian, Robert W. Evans, 52, of the 2200 block of Wink Court at 7:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Carter Road. Evans was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where he was listed Thursday in fair condition.
• Two vehicles collided at 8:33 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 60 near Bon Harbor Hills. They were a car driven by Jimmie Neal, 22, of the 2100 block of East 19th Street and a van driven by Rory K. Brown, 21, of Henderson. Neal was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Kentucky State Police
• Joshua Deaton, 30, of Hardin was charged Wednesday with first-degree bailjumping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.