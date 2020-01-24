The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jessica M. Glass, 25, of the 600 block of Bolivar Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin).
• Susan G. Gasser, 51, of the 5600 block of Panther Creek Park Drive was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• An iPhone worth $900 was reported stolen Tuesday from Hucks, 2245 Ragu Drive.
• A trailer worth $3,000 was reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked in the 3100 block of West Parrish Avenue.
• A Harley-Davidson motorcycle worth $1,050 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 2200 block of McFarland Avenue.
• Three propane tanks worth $600 were reported stolen Wednesday from Goodwill, 2916 W. Parrish Ave.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 10:18 a.m. Wednesday on New Hartford Road near Burlew Boulevard. They were a pickup truck driven by Spencer L. Witt, 68, of Nebo and a sport utility vehicle driven by Iva S. Boarman, 78, of the 1600 block of Creek Haven Loop. Witt and his passengers Ethel Witt and Leah Greer, were treated at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released. Boarman was in good condition at OHRH Thursday.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Amber N. Brown, 30 of Corydon, Indiana, was charged Thursday with first-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, first-degree promoting contraband, theft of identity and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Autumn S. Evans, 35, of the 600 block of Higdon Road was charged Thursday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, theft of identity and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• James M. Duke, 48, of the 3700 block of Marseille Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Justin A. Stone, 36, of the 3800 block of Needleleaf Court was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Tyler M. Mayes, 26, of the 2800 block of West Wayside Drive was charged Wednesday with trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds).
• Cash and makeup were reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 2800 block of Glenn Court.
Kentucky State Police
• Kevin R. Bickett, 53, of the 2400 block of Belmont Court was charged Wednesday with flagrant nonsupport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.