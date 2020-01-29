The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Rhen Geary, 33, of Central City was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Cody L. Willoughby, 46, of the 1000 block of West Parrish Avenue was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A store window sustained $1,500 in vandalism damage when it was shot with a BB gun Monday at Green River Appliance, 120 E. 14th St.
• Porch posts and a fence were damaged Monday when they were shot with a firearm at a home in the 2400 block of West 10th Street. No one was at the home at the time of the shooting, and no one was injured.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Candice L. Parker, 46, of the 700 block of Sandra Lane was charged Monday with bribery of a public servant.
• A trailer was reported stolen Monday from the USDA Service Center, 3100 Alvey Park Drive.
• Change and a flashlight were reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 3100 block of At The Post Court.
• Nothing was taken Monday in burglaries of vehicles parked at a home in the 2900 block of Turfway Drive.
